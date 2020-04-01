Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 10,877 Shares of Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Spirit Airlines worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000.

SAVE opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $58.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.38 million. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $55.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

