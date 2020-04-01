Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 13,897 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,469.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.15%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.