Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 28,214 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 760.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,968,000 after acquiring an additional 978,726 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,930,000 after acquiring an additional 586,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,995,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,232,000 after acquiring an additional 218,871 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,604,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,004,000 after acquiring an additional 34,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axis Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,392.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Butt acquired 5,760 shares of Axis Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.49 per share, with a total value of $250,502.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 986,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,921,237.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

