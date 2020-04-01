Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 40,453 Shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 1,758.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,453 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Amc Networks worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,743,000 after buying an additional 74,426 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 370,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 124,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 222,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 61,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMCX. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. Amc Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $61.13.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.85 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. Amc Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amc Networks Inc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

