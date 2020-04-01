Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 50,798 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 5,638.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Yeti worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yeti by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 686,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after acquiring an additional 227,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,439,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,076,000 after acquiring an additional 197,017 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 404,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 142,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Yeti by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yeti alerts:

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.12. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.55 million. Yeti had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 122.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Yeti from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Yeti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.10.

In other news, major shareholder Cortec Group Gp, Llc sold 11,277,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $359,174,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $125,996.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,507,384 shares of company stock valued at $398,477,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.