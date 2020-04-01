Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 7,492 Shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,492 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qualys by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

In other Qualys news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $83,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,208,186.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,355 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $86.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93. Qualys Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

