Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $126.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.35. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Stephen J. Davis sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,365,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from to in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.82.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

