Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,087 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FBP opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $164.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

FBP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $11.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

