Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 25,290 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,290 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 21.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 136,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PLAY opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $399.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $59.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.90.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.