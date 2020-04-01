Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 26,020 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 44.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,020 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Webster Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Webster Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Webster Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on WBS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $106,973.00. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WBS opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.33. Webster Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.08.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $302.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.90 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 26.57%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

