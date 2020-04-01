Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 26,556 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,556 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,007,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,103,000 after acquiring an additional 513,292 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,233,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after acquiring an additional 175,402 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,033,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 580,649 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,018,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,474,000 after acquiring an additional 96,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,805,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after acquiring an additional 889,892 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

