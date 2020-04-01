Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 31,095 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,867 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 31,095 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 661,519 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $22,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 583,908 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,168,000 after acquiring an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,589 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,932,000 after acquiring an additional 150,967 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 219,957 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 171,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zumiez by 485.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,507 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 149,676 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez stock opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $450.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.58. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $35.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.99 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Zumiez from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

In other Zumiez news, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 48,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,635,983.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,604,921 shares in the company, valued at $88,593,363.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

