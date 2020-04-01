Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 75,593 Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 75,593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,123,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,883,000 after purchasing an additional 310,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 512,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,308,000 after purchasing an additional 298,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,102,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,469,000 after purchasing an additional 269,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zendesk from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.62.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $447,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,218 shares of company stock valued at $11,353,735. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk Inc will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

