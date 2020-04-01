Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.73 Million Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JBGS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 4,756.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 12,941.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of JBGS opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.73. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

