Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177,429 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 56,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 107,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 47,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $18.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average of $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.20. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $42.03.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMT. ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Kennametal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.