DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 1,402 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 3.1% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $254.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,114.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.93 and its 200 day moving average is $271.07. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.98.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

