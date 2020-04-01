Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,241 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discovery Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78. Discovery Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $33.65. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

