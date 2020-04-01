Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,823,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47,162 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $440,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dover by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of Dover stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. Dover Corp has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at $41,644,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.