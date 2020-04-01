DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 2,662 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,573,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 205,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,715,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $495.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $526.33 and a 200 day moving average of $555.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.47.

In other news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 2,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $1,226,856.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,905.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total value of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.