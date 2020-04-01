DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 28,938 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 362,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $34,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AJG opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $93.44.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.89.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

