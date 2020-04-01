DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 9,435 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,373 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,435 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $36,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after buying an additional 1,775,306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,271,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,218,531,000 after buying an additional 1,139,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,539,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,373,000 after buying an additional 134,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,302,925,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $105.08 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.29.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena bought 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

