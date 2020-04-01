DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Acquires 9,500 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.12% of Sempra Energy worth $51,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,724,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 127,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,824,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock opened at $112.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average is $144.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $161.87.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,099.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $171.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.40.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

