DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 874,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 193,007 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $60,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $5,622,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.