DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Boosts Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,203 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.21% of American Water Works worth $45,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.82 and a 200 day moving average of $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

