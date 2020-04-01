DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.38% of Vulcan Materials worth $71,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director David P. Steiner bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.61 per share, with a total value of $383,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMC opened at $108.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.53%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

