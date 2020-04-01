DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Decreases Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 246,990 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $38,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,720,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,634,356,000 after buying an additional 805,484 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,323,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,070,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,297,681,000 after purchasing an additional 548,188 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24,104.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 486,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,562,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,360,000 after purchasing an additional 310,969 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.18.

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,972.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $901,788.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.16. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average of $93.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

