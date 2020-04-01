DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 202.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,032 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.29% of Molson Coors Brewing worth $34,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 311,958 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,488.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Molson Coors Brewing’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $56.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.46.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

