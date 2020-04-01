DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Grows Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 71.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,311 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,204 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $21,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.64. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Standpoint Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cfra lowered Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.58.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.