DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $20.70 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,498 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $20,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total transaction of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,687,893.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.92.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $488.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $441.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $271.37 and a 12-month high of $518.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

