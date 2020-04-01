DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $20.84 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,848 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Sciencast Management LP increased its position in QUALCOMM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.49.

QCOM opened at $67.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.75. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock worth $873,650. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

