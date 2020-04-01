DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $26.98 Million Stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 6,680.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,327,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308,030 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.27% of Shaw Communications worth $26,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $84,193,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,581,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,399,000 after purchasing an additional 44,394 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 99,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1,181.0% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 907,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 836,784 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities raised Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

SJR stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.72. Shaw Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.31.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0757 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

