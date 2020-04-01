DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $30.41 Million Stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Msci were worth $30,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Msci in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 300,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.33.

MSCI stock opened at $288.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.40 and its 200-day moving average is $259.99. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $200.45 and a 1 year high of $335.43.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 285.06%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Msci’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

Msci Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

