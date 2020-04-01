DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $32.58 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main cut its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.30% of Aramark worth $32,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Aramark by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Aramark by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Greg Creed bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.30 per share, with a total value of $102,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,912. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,168 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $19.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. Aramark had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aramark from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

