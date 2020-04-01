DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $40.56 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $40,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.94.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $205,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.07, for a total value of $510,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,198 shares of company stock worth $1,468,269. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK stock opened at $150.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.69 and its 200-day moving average is $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $209.60.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

