DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Has $66.64 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,556 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Humana were worth $66,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $1,602,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $477,049,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Humana from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.12.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $314.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

