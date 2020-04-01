DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 85,230 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (down previously from ) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

NYSE:CVX opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.53. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.