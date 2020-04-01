DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Purchases 748,498 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 130.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 748,498 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $23,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.84. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

