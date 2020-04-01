DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 3,170.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,485 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 258,337 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.06% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $22,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NYSE:CM opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $1.0955 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

