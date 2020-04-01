DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Raises Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 698,546 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $33,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,009,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Logitech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,691,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 2,502,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGI. ValuEngine raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.88.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 36,370 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $1,719,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 13,844 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $669,218.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,888.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,556 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. Logitech International SA has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $902.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

