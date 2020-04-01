DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,527 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.07% of Kimberly Clark worth $33,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the third quarter worth $286,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.08.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23. The company has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

