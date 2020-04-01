DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 13,086 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.11% of Dollar General worth $42,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $764,367,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,983,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 268.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 863,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after acquiring an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $151.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.58 and its 200 day moving average is $156.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

