DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 1,813,363 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,959 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,813,363 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $34,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,241 shares of company stock worth $1,844,145 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

