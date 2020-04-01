DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 21,743 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 459,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,743 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $42,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

VLO opened at $45.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

