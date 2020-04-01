DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 30,293 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lessened its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30,293 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned 0.12% of Baxter International worth $51,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Baxter International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $81.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.89.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

