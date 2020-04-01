DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 3,208,760 Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 89.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,208,760 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $30,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 388.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 831 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.44. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

