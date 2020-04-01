DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Sells 81,133 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,133 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL stock opened at $159.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.88 and a 200-day moving average of $194.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

