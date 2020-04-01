DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Takes $27.80 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 901,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,795,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 3.15% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,332,000. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,533,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $35.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

