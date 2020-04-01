DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main trimmed its position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,104 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned about 0.64% of TopBuild worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

BLD opened at $71.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.71. TopBuild Corp has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLD. Nomura lifted their price target on TopBuild from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark began coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.13.

In other TopBuild news, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total transaction of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $2,155,354.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

