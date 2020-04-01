DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main Trims Stock Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lowered its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,534 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,616 shares during the quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main owned approximately 0.08% of Motorola Solutions worth $20,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $506,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.19.

MSI stock opened at $132.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.89. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

