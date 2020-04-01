Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXP. Cfra raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.14.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 404,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,431,000 after buying an additional 54,241 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 841.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after buying an additional 445,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $44,720,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,291,000 after buying an additional 15,156 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

